French passengers not included in UK quarantine plans

The UK’s new quarantine measures for incoming passengers will not apply to people coming from France, Downing Street has confirmed.

Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that “it would soon be time” to introduce a quarantine period for all those entering the UK by air.

However, after a phone call with French president Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister’s office released a statement saying that measures would not apply to those coming from France “at this stage”.

The Elysee Palace issued a similar statement, with the two sides agreeing that “any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner”.

In order to do so, they said, the two governments will set up a working group to ensure co-operation over the approach.

Last night’s announcement was met with dismay from the UK’s transport operators, with the airlines industry in particular calling for clarity on the government’s plans.

Heathrow airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said that the government “urgently needed” to lay out a roadmap for the reopening of its borders post-coronavirus.

Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said: “We all, including government, need to adapt to the new normal, but closing off air travel in this way is not the way to achieve this.”

Speaking to the BBC this morning, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said further guidance around travel restrictions would be set out on Tuesday.

He added that the government would try to have its quarantine plans in place by the end of the month.