Frankenstella on a frightening mark in Stayers Handicap

THERE are plenty of trappy looking handicaps at York over the next four days, but the best bet on the opening day could be in the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (4.10pm).

Recent Goodwood winner Master Milliner and in-form Soapy Stevens will be popular at the top of the market but I’m not sure the first named really wants this drop in trip, while the second may now be high enough in the weights.

I’m keen to take a chance on John Quinn’s FRANKENSTELLA who can be backed each-way at 10/1.

She obviously has had her problems as she has only been seen twice since beating Rajinsky at Haydock in the mud last May.

A combination of both the race coming too quick and it turning into a three furlong sprint cost her six days later at Carlisle.

We haven’t seen her back on a racecourse since May of this year when she shaped with real promise over course and distance when third to Ahorsewithnoname.

She got tired late on that day and should be spot on for this assignment.

ZOFFEE actually ran far better behind Master Milliner at Goodwood last time than his finishing position suggests.

He travelled strongly into contention that day before the extended two-and-a-half-mile trip caught him out.

The drop back to two miles will surely suit and he is better judged on his Newcastle win in the Northumberland Vase and close-up third behind Soapy Stevens at Newmarket.

He looks a rock solid each-way bet at 13/2 with William Hill and is worth playing in a Quinella with Frankenstella.

POINTERS

Frankenstella e/w 4.10pm York

Zoffee e/w 4.10pm York

Frankenstella and Zoffee (World Pool Quinella)