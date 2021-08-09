France's health pass extension comes into effect after fourth weekend of protests

From today, showing a health pass becomes a requirement to get into cafés, restaurants, hospitals and long-distance travel in France.

The extension of the pass proving one’s coronavirus status was approved on Thursday by the French Constitutional Council and will be in place until at least November.

In what was the fourth consecutive weekend of angry anti-pass demonstrations, some 237,000 people protested across the country according to official figures, including 17,000 in Paris. Many believe health pass violates their civil liberties and individual freedom.

The “pass sanitaire” is a QR code granted to those fully vaccinated, who have had a negative coronavirus test in the past 72h or who have recovered from the virus. Since July 21st, it had already been a requirement to scan it to access sport and cultural venues.

The government is allowing a one week grace period for customers and businesses to get used to upholding the new rules before fines for non-compliance are introduced.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said that the health pass alongside the vaccination rollout should prevent further lockdowns and curfews. He added the pass is meant to encourage people to get inoculated, tested or avoid crowded places.

Last week, President Emmanuel Macron took to TikTok to answer the public’s coronavirus questions and encourage those who are still hesitant to go get the jab.

“It’s a question of being a good citizen,” Macron said. “Our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbours or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible.”

Around 55 per cent of people in France have been double vaccinated.

From September 30th, the pass will be compulsory for those aged 12 to 17 years old.

This comes a day after England’s travel rule change for France came into effect, allowing fully jabbed visitors to avoid quarantine when returning. The French government is also working towards developing a special heath pass for tourists vaccinated outside of the European Union.