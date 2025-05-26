France real winners out of Bordeaux Champions Cup success

Sometimes it takes a Bordeaux to come along and remind you why the Investec Champions Cup is the most prestigious competition in club rugby.

A couple of years ago you wouldn’t have even put Bordeaux in the mix to reach the knockout stages of the competition, then they started to build a ruthless machine that was able to overcome most obstacles.

Now, though, they stand atop the European summit as champions. And how refreshing is it to see a new name on the trophy?

Credit must go to Northampton Saints, who were admirable in their fight to pick up a first continental trophy in 25 years, but the men from Bordeaux just had the edge.

Whether it was Damien Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the wings, the powerful back row up front or Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert conducting the purple orchestra; it was simply sublime.

Bordeaux are worthy of their 28-20 win and of the title, having knocked out Toulouse in the previous stage. And credit to them for sticking to their guns and playing the glorious joue joue rugby that got them there.

Vintage Bordeaux

There was no change of plan due to fear, nor was there panic when a move did not come off; part of that is down to Saints for doing the same.

There is something so pure about Bordeaux and the way they operate, but that’s in part due to their budget.

Money talks in Europe – which does not have a salary cap – and the depth Bordeaux showed was sensational. It was the difference.

It speaks to why the last five winners have all been Top 14 clubs – Bordeaux, Toulouse and La Rochelle – and why the only team to come close more than once has been Leinster.

Powerhouses of French rugby are driving on the national team too, and another win for a club feeding Les Bleus reinstates their dominance in Europe.

French rugby has the pyramid, the international success and the European dominance. They are a lesson to us all in how to win – but people better than I would say the financial footing isn’t as strong as many claim.

Back to Bath

Seeing a Premiership side in the Champions Cup final – not getting battered – and another winning the Challenge Cup the evening before is great for the game in England.

Credit to Bath, who survived a potential red card call for Sam Underhill to blow Lyon away and claim silverware.

But given the upward trajectory they’re on, you’d think a number of those players would be wishing they’d played their final a day later – a poor pool stage saw Bath relegated to the Challenge Cup. Winning was a necessity to save face, not a reward they’d targeted last September.

Domestic dust-up

It is straight back to business this weekend in the Premiership, albeit Bath and Northampton have nothing to play for.

The Champions Cup losers head to a Gloucester side needing a win to be in the playoff picture while Leicester need to beat Newcastle to stay in the hunt.

Sale, Bristol and Saracens are all still in the mix, too, but different teams need different results in other games to qualify.

It points to an exciting final weekend of domestic action before semi-finals next month and the grand final on 14 June at Allianz Stadium.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11