France considers imposing tougher restrictions on UK arrivals as Omicron variant spreads

France is considering tightening restrictions for people entering the country from the UK, according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

Attal told France Info Radio on Tuesday morning that it could strengthen its current rules, which require travellers from the UK to show a negative test from the past two days.

He said: “We are always looking at means to tighten the framework, we are currently working on that and we should, I think, come to a conclusion in the coming days.”

Potential restrictions were not specified by Attal, but the comments reflect France’s increasing concerns over soaring Covid-19 cases.

The country has been battling a fifth wave of Delta cases, and is now facing the emergence of the newer, more contagious Omicron variant.

France has reported 133 Omicron cases, while the variant has already spread across the UK amid warnings it will come the dominant strain this winter.

So far, the UK has officially reported 4,713 cases, but the UK Health Security Agency estimates that 200,000 people per day are now being infected with Omicron.

Attal’s statement also follows increased tensions between France and the UK.

In the past 12 months this has included disagreements over the efficacy of the Astrazeneca vaccine, the Northern Ireland protocol, fishing rights, the Aukus defence deal and how to process migrants and refugees crossing the channel.

Macron is also facing a difficult general election next year, and increasing political pressure from the right with emerging challengers such as Valérie Pécresse from The Republicans and nationalist candidate Eric Zemmour.