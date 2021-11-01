France calls for day-long ceasefire amid post-Brexit fishing saga

French president Emmanuel Macron has given the UK until the end of climate negotiations at COP26, to fix the ongoing fishing row.

“The British are going to come back to us tomorrow with further proposals. We’ll see where we are at the end of the day,” Macron told reporters in Glasgow. “We won’t be bringing in sanctions while we’re negotiating.”

The move follows a day of negotiations at COP26 today and the G20 summit a day prior, with the squabble over fishing rights overshadowing what has been dubbed as the world’s last chance to tackle climate change.

While COP26, the UN’s landmark climate summit, lasts two weeks – world leaders will only be in attendance until tomorrow.

France had threatened to ban British fishing boats from French waters from Tuesday, in retaliation for the UK snubbing dozens of fishing licences for French fisheries in September.

The UK’s European neighbour had also threatened to impose further customs controls on goods entering Britain.

Though the UK had earlier threatened to take legal action against France on Tuesday unless threats over post-Brexit fishing licences were withdrawn.

France has maintained that it’s trawlers have been wrongly denied access to British waters.

Fishing represents a small proportion of both the UK and French economies. However, the income the industry brings in is a lifeline for small coastal towns in each respective country.

A spokesperson said that the UK government welcomed the decision to not go ahead with the proposed ‘November 2’ measures tomorrow.

“We welcome France’s acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK/EY relationship.

“Lord Frost has accepted Clement Beaune’s invitation and looks forward to the discussions in Paris on Thursday.”