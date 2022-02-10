Fracking hell: Cuadrilla ordered to close down shale sites

The Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) has ordered the closure of the UK’s only two horizontal shale wells, bringing closure to the country’s former fracking ambitions.

This follows the government placing a moratorium on fracking three years ago amid safety concerns – which has left the shale sector in the lurch.

Both sites, which are operated by Cuadrilla and located at the Preston New Road site in Lancashire, will now be plugged and abandoned.

Cuadrilla’s parent company AJ Lucas has announced that Cuadrilla will permanently seal the two shale gas wells, despite concerns about the impact this will have on energy supply.

The company has said this means the 37.6trn cubic metres located in the northern Bowland Shale gas formation will continue to sit unused.

Chief executive Francis Egan said: “At a time when the UK is spending billions of pounds annually importing gas from all corners of the globe, and gas prices for hard-pressed UK households are rocketing, the UK Government has chosen this moment to ask us to plug and abandon the only two viable shale gas wells in Britain.

The company suggests that 10 per cent of this volume could meet UK gas needs for 50 years, with the country currently reeling from an escalating supply crisis.

Andy Mayer, energy analyst for Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “Most of the arguments against fracking are excuses for political cowardice, nimbyism and expensive ‘leave it in the ground’ posturing. The 2019 Conservative Manifesto said the party would review the ban purely on safety grounds. Its delay has allowed this closure to go ahead.”It’s time to stop posing and start drilling.”