Fourth Launches iQ 2.3, Expanding AI-driven Actions in the iQ App to Improve Compliance and Labour Effectiveness for Hospitality Operators

Fourth, the leading provider of workforce and inventory management solutions for the hospitality sector, announces the release of Fourth iQ 2.3, delivering new AI-driven actions to help managers stay compliant and improve the effectiveness of their labour deployment. The update further expands a rapidly growing set of AI-driven actions within the Fourth iQ app across HR, Workforce Management and Inventory.

The Fourth iQ App delivers real-time, prioritised actions to managers, clearly signposting what requires attention and why. These actions span the full breadth of daily operations, from hiring and workforce compliance through to forecasting, labour decision making and inventory availability. Every recommendation comes with clear guidance on what to do and why, so managers can take action right away and learn as they go.

This approach reduces reliance on experience alone and helps managers at all levels take confident, compliant and commercially sound actions in the moment, without being pulled into back-office systems or disconnected reports.

“The power of Fourth iQ comes from scale and consistency,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. “We are building a growing suite of intelligent actions across HR, workforce and inventory, all delivered in one place with clear guidance on what to do and why. These latest actions show how we continue to remove friction from daily operations and help managers make better decisions, faster.”

The new AI-driven features included in the Fourth iQ 2.3 release:

Employment Change Request Action

Managers can approve or reject employee changes, such as pay updates or contract changes, directly in the iQ App. By showing these requests alongside everyday operational tasks, Fourth iQ helps managers act quickly, avoid delays, and ensure employees are paid correctly and on time.

TrustID Right to Work Check from within the iQ App

Managers can now initiate and submit a digital Right to Work check using TrustID directly from the iQ App, removing the need to navigate into the core HR module. This streamlines onboarding, reduces friction for managers, and helps ensure compliance steps are completed at the correct point in the hiring process.

Labour Forecast Exceeds Plan Alert

Fourth iQ alerts managers when the AI sales forecast is 15% higher than the manager forecast, helping managers to take action early to control labour costs and maintain service levels.

Labour Impact Metrics for Schedule Amendments

Real-time, granular visibility into how schedule changes such as creating or modifying shifts affect labour spend versus budget. Fourth iQ empowers managers to make informed adjustments that balance service quality with profitability.

Together, these actions build on a broad and continually expanding set of iQ actions already available across HR, Workforce Management and Inventory. All actions are delivered through a single, prioritised feed, allowing managers to focus on what matters most at any given moment.

About Fourth

Fourth serves more than 15,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally.

