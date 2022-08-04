Four Londoners charged for daylight murder in Wood Green that sent shockwaves through Haringey

The scene outside Wood Green Underground station last month, after a shooting on Wood Green high street.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed to City A.M. that four people have been charged as part of the force’s investigation into a fatal shooting in Haringey late last month.

27-year old Devonte Jackson of Elm Grove, N8, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. They appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and Jackson was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 30 August. The 16-year-old boy was released on conditional bail to appear at the same hearing.

Meanwhile, Milan Kaleja, 30 and Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24, of Great Amwell Lane, N8, were charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. They are due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives have also arrested a further three men – aged 18, 20 and 22 – on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at a north London police station.

Read more Haringey in shock as young Londoner is shot outside packed Wood Green station in broad daylight

A murder investigation was launched after police were called on 24 July to reports of a shooting on Wood Green High Road, N22.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found 23-year-old Camilo Palacio with a gunshot wound. They provided first aid until the arrival of London’s Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Camilo, who was from Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene that evening. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been a gunshot wound to the chest.

The murder sent shockwaves through Haringey as the crime took place on broad daylight, just outside a packed Wood Green tube station.