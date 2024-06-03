Founders Spotlight: an interview with Laetitia Grimaud-Agaesse, Co-Founder & Head of Growth of D2X

When it comes to visionary entrepreneurs, few figures stand out as prominently as Laetitia Grimaud-Agaesse, the dynamic Co-Founder and Head of Growth at D2X. Her journey from law to starting the first regulated derivatives trading exchange that operates seven days a week in the EU is inspiring. I had the privilege of sitting down with Laetitia to delve into her background, the unique attributes of D2X, and her vision for the future of digital assets.

Laetitia’s foray into the world of digital assets began in an unexpected setting—fixed income trading in Paris. “I had a colleague who started asking about digital assets,” she recalls. “At the time, I knew very little about the ecosystem. But as I began to research, I quickly realised the transformative potential of blockchain technology.” This newfound passion led her to split her time between her regular duties and exploring blockchain, setting the stage for what would become a significant career pivot.

Her academic and professional journey is as diverse as it is impressive. Laetitia completed an LLM in international law, and is dual qualified in France and the United Kingdom. A stint in New York City added to her international experience before she returned to London to work for Linklaters. It was here, through a colleague, that she was introduced to her Co-Founder, Theodore Rozencwajg, who shared a vision for D2X.

The inception of D2X was simple: to create a regulated, trustworthy platform for trading digital assets. “D2X is truly one of a kind,” Laetitia explains. “It’s the first regulated exchange with an MTF MIFID license in the EU, allowing us to operate an actual trading venue seven days a week.” This regulatory milestone is no small feat, positioning D2X as a beacon of legitimacy and security in a market often criticised for its lack of oversight.

Laetitia’s enthusiasm for D2X is palpable. “What excites me most is that we’re the first to obtain such a license in the EU, and it’s the same robust license that’s been tried and tested in traditional finance.” This innovative approach opens the door for global institutional participation.

However, the journey to establishing D2X has not been without its challenges. “Obtaining the license for a new asset class was tough,” Laetitia admits.”But it’s essential for bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto.”

D2X’s initial offering focuses on cash-settled futures and options on Bitcoin and Ethereum, chosen simply for their liquidity and institutional interest. “We started with these because they are the most established and liquid digital assets,” Laetitia explains. “Our long-term goal is to diversify into other underlyings and products, always ensuring they meet stringent regulatory standards.”

Looking ahead, Laetitia envisions D2X becoming the trusted place for institutional digital asset trading. “We’re positioning ourselves as a hybrid player, offering the security of a regulated exchange with the flexibility needed to trade digital assets seamlessly, even on weekends.”

Her advice to other aspiring founders is both pragmatic and inspirational. “Never quit. It’s a rollercoaster, with new challenges everyday. Resilience and courage are key. Build a great team around you, women, in particular, should not be deterred by the male-dominated nature of tech and finance. Every woman has a place in this industry.”

As Laetitia and her team at D2X continue to break new ground, they are not only shaping the future of digital assets but also setting a powerful example for innovation, resilience, and inclusivity in the fintech world.