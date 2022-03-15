Fortune to favour Cruz as he prepares for Jumbo clash on Sunday

Tony Cruz is hoping for an upturn in form

TRAINER Tony Cruz will be looking for a stable confidence booster at Happy Valley, before he saddles leading Hong Kong Derby fancy California Spangle in the big race at Sha Tin on Sunday.

It’s been 14 years since Cruz last visited the winners’ enclosure in Hong Kong’s local flagship event and it would mean everything to the legendary former Champion Jockey and Trainer to win again.

Cruz saddles four at the inner-city track and must be most confident about expensive purchase JUMBO FORTUNE, who takes his chance in the Class 3 Durham Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

This son of G1 Blue Diamond Stakes winner Pride of Dubai was sold for a lot of money after winning a Group 3 in Australia as a two-year-old before being shipped over to Hong Kong.

It was no surprise to see him start favourite on his debut, after a series of impressive trials in January, but the wheels came off after a slow start and he never figured.

He was back over six furlongs again the following month, but this time produced an encouraging performance when fourth in a bunched finish against a field which contained plenty of winners.

Having won over seven furlongs as a two-year-old, stepping up in distance should hold no terrors, and in a recent trial he was given a strong work-out by Joao Moreira, who rode him all-out to the line, suggesting he will relish this mile trip.

With Moreira retaining the ride – Cruz and Moreira have a 60 percent win and place strike-rate this season – the omens are looking good for Cruz to leave the Valley in a happy frame of mind before Sunday.

POINTERS

Jumbo Fortune 2.50pm Happy Valley