Former Margaret Thatcher adviser and top lobbyist Kevin Bell dies

Kevin Bell, a former lobbyist, has died aged 68. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

One of Margaret Thatcher’s advisers and a well-known City figure, Kevin Bell, has died.

Bell, who died aged 68, was an influential lobbyist and respected among conservative thinkers across Westminster.

He led campaign groups and public affairs giants throughout his career, heading up the likes of Fleishman-Hillard and Maitland Political.

Bell was also worldwide president of the New York-headquartered public relations firm Burson-Marsteller, which has been merged under Burson, under a decade ago.

He also served as a trustee of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), a free market think tank.

A statement published by Linda Edwards, the chairman of the Board of Trustees at the IEA, said the think tank was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing.

“Kevin served the IEA with distinction for twenty-three years on the Board of Managing Trustees. He was a dedicated and committed trustee whose scrutiny of our affairs was both fearless and constructive.

“His forensic eye for detail and determined cross-examination of our officers reflected his unwavering commitment to the highest standards of governance.

“Kevin also shared a deep belief in the IEA’s mission. He was a passionate advocate of economic education, free market solutions, and the principle that people should be free to make their own choices.”

“His commitment to liberty, sound economics, and free enterprise gave real substance to his work as a trustee and shaped the perspective he brought to our debates and decisions.

“Kevin’s contribution was not only institutional but deeply personal. Many of us will remember his warmth and good humour, which carried us through challenging times, and his wise counsel, which steadied new hands at the helm. His encouragement and friendship will be sorely missed.”

Tributes for Bell

Iain Dale, the LBC host who briefly ran to be a Conservative MP during the General Election last year, said on X it was “absolutely awful news”.

“I first met Kevin in the late 1980s when we both had hair.

“He had an infectious sense of humour, and his summer parties at his riverside flat in Battersea were legendary. I just can’t believe he’s gone at only 68. If you didn’t know him, the IEA has published a tribute which tells you more about his career.

Jimmy McLoughlin, a former Number 10 special adviser under Theresa May who now hosts a business podcast, said he was “heartbroken” to hear Bell had died.

“When people pass away, there is a tendency to focus on just the kindest anecdotes, but boy was he capable of a rollicking too,” McLoughlin said on LinkedIn.

“Throughout my career whenever I had a big decision to make about jobs, he would often be my first phone call. I know he would see round corners, the potential mistakes and I would get the unvarnished truth.”

“I will miss that enormously.”