Former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to join Kering board

The former chief executive of Credit Suisse is to join the board of Gucci owner Kering, alongside actress Emma Watson and the president of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing.

Tidjane Thiam, who left Credit Suisse in February amid a major spying scandal, will chair Kering’s audit committee.

Thiam, who previously ran insurer Prudential, had said he knew nothing of the alleged activities at the bank which included snooping on former executives.

He led cost cuts and a restructuring at Credit Suisse which were credited with helping it return to profit.

He will be joined by actress Emma Watson, who will lead the board’s sustainability committee, and Didi Chuxing president Jean Liu.

Luxury companies such as Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, are facing a sales hit from the coronavirus outbreak as they shutter shops and shelve advertising campaigns.

Restrictions on international travel are set to weigh on the premium fashion sector for months to come, especially in shopping capitals like Paris.

Luxury companies have been doubling down on efforts to win over clients, including by improving on sustainability.