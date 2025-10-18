Former BT boss in advanced talks to be next chairman of Heathrow

Philip Jansen is the frontrunner for the chairman role at Heathrow

The former BT Group chief Philip Jansen is lined up to be the next chairman of Heathrow Airport as it prepares to deliver a nearly £50bn expansion.

Jansen, is in advanced talk with the board and shareholders of the UK’s largest aviation hub about taking on the role, according to Sky News.

Sources said an announcement come within weeks if the discussions reach a successful conclusion.

Jansen has emerged as the frontrunner for the role, with his experience as the boss of BT said to have been key his to selection as the preferred candidate.

He has has been chairing the FTSE 100 marketing services group WPP since September 2024.

Expansion plans

The appointment of a successor to Lord Deighton, who has held the position for nine years, comes at a crucial time for the airport, after it submitted a revised expansion plan in August.

The plans consist of a third runway costing £21bn, as well as £12bn for a new terminal and stand capacity and £15bn to modernise and expand Terminal 2.

Terminal 3 would ultimately be closed as part of the submitted proposal.

Plans for a third runway has been hit with a wave of fierce backlash, due to concerns over increased noise and air pollution, however Heathrow is adamant the runaway is essential for economic growth.

Chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, said in August: “It has never been more important or urgent to expand Heathrow.

Read more BT urges government action amid standalone 5G rollout

“We are effectively operating at capacity to the detriment of trade and connectivity.”

While the expansion continues to be opposed by a number of airlines who are alarmed by the potential increase in charges to the use the airport, it has been backed by the government.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the third runway “would unlock further investment, increase exports and make the UK more open and connected”.

But the government has not yet given the final green light for the project as it remains in the process of reviewing the plans.

Shift in ownership

Heathrow’s hunt for a new chairman comes months after the mosy significant changes to its ownership structure in years.

French investment group, Ardian, owns 32.6 per cent of the company following a series of transactions over the last 12 months.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has also become an investor.