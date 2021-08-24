Former Amazon vice president poached for Ocado board

Online retailer Ocado has poached a former Amazon vice president and robotics expert for its board, as the supermarket looks to broaden its market share.

Incoming independent non-executive director and board veteran, Nadia Shouraboura, is set to join Ocado at the turn of September.

Shares lifted 0.79 per cent following the announcement, taking the group’s total share price to 1,974.00.

Shouraboura, who has also served as CEO of retail technology firm Hointer, will also be a member of the nomination committee.

It comes at a time when the retail and technology landscape is going through a rapid state of pandemic-induced change.

Her wealth of knowledge across the artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and software development will add another string to the online retailer’s tech-bow, according to Ocado boss Tim Steiner.

“I know she will bring to the role a huge amount of relevant expertise working with high growth, progressive technologies both as an entrepreneur and CEO, and as an expert in AI, software development and robotics, as well as great energy and vision.”

Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite agreed, adding that: “Without doubt, she will add fresh perspectives and bring her wealth of skills and experience to help us make the most of our technology leadership and our platform as a serial and successful innovator.”