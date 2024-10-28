Former Accenture exec Peter Lacy settles claim with consultancy giant

Accenture’s former head of sustainability Peter Lacy has settled his employment case with the consultancy giant, City AM can reveal.

Lacy, who was at the firm for over 23 years and was a member of its global management committee, hit the business with a claim earlier this year.

His claims of disability discrimination against the firm relating to a neurological issue was filed at the London Employment Tribunal. He also brought an unfair dismissal claim against Accenture after he was made redundant as part of the firm’s plans to cut roughly 19,000 positions globally last year.

It was revealed in the court documents that he was “belittled” and “shamed” by Accenture’s chair and chief executive Julie Sweet in the months before he was laid off.

Peter Lacy, image by World Economic Forum





City AM can reveal that his case has been settled with Accenture, under a confidential agreement.

In a statement, Lacy said: “Accenture and I have agreed a settlement in respect of the Employment Tribunal proceedings. We have agreed that the terms of that settlement will remain confidential and will not be commenting further.”

A spokesperson for Accenture provided a similar statement, adding that it won’t be commenting further.

The news comes as Lacy was appointed as Drift Energy’s chairman on Monday.

The company heralded his appointment as a “hugely significant” move as it believes it will help the business scale up to become a world-leading player in green hydrogen from the ocean.

Commenting on Lacy, Ben Medland, founder and CEO of DRIFT said: “Peter’s extensive experience in global business and sustainability will be pivotal in advancing our short-term goals and long-term vision.”

“His leadership comes at a crucial time for Drift Energy,” he added.

Back in August, the Bath-based Drift Energy secured £4.6m of new backing from Octopus Ventures and Blue Action Accelerator, enabling the business to begin vessel production next year.

The company revealed Lacy’s appointment as it attends the FII8 conference in Saudi Arabia.