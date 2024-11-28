Forget Reeves’ CV – there’s a bigger transparency problem in monetary policy

The real discussion shouldn’t be about whether Reeves deserves to call herself an “economist”. It should focus on the unchecked power of current central bank leaders, the far-reaching consequences of their decisions, and how we hold them to account, says Tim Focas

The recent controversy over Rachel Reeves’ tenure as an economist at the Bank of England (BoE) has sparked a wave of questions about transparency in public figures’ resumes. But let’s be clear – this is a classic Westminster sideshow that the public are sick to death of. Whether Reeves spent more time on her master’s degree or in secondments is far less consequential than the glaring accountability deficit surrounding monetary policy decisions that genuinely shape people’s lives.

The real discussion shouldn’t be about whether Reeves deserves to call herself an “economist”. It should focus on the unchecked power of current central bank leaders, the far-reaching consequences of their decisions, and how we hold them to account. For decades, the Bank of England has enjoyed independence from political interference, a principle that is both crucial and widely supported. Reversing this would send the wrong signal to investors and global markets, undermining confidence in the UK’s monetary stability. But let’s not mistake independence for immunity from scrutiny.

The Bank’s decision-making has rightly come under fire, with inflation surging and interest rates climbing dramatically in a short time. The rate went from a historically low 0.1 per cent in 2021 to 5.25 per cent earlier this year (albeit now down at 4.75 per cent), after a prolonged period of near-zero rates. These decisions didn’t just happen in a vacuum; they were deliberate and had profound consequences, from distorting capital allocation to fostering a false sense of stability in businesses reliant on cheap money.

The Bank’s reliance on quantitative easing (QE) during the last decade gave it immense power, directly impacting wealth distribution. Yet, the public has little insight into how these decisions are made, why they persist, or their long-term ramifications. Governor Andrew Bailey has been criticised heavily in recent years, often unfairly. While he is a skilled operator, the sheer scale of his unelected power raises questions. Calls to “elect” central bank governors in the name of populist accountability risk destabilising an institution that relies on technical expertise and impartiality.

Instead, the governor should be ratified by a parliamentary committee and subjected to routine, rigorous public scrutiny. For example, bi-annual parliamentary sessions streamed live to the public could allow elected officials to question the governor on critical issues: Why was the 2 per cent inflation target missed? What are the long-term impacts of ultra-low interest rates? How is the Bank responding to current inflationary pressures?

For years, the Bank’s ultra-low interest rates fuelled economic behaviour that, in hindsight, looks perilous. Low rates encouraged borrowing and spending but also lulled businesses into complacency, assuming cheap money would flow forever. When rates spiked, the repercussions were immediate and painful, exposing cracks in over-leveraged companies and sectors.

Historically, the Bank’s interest rate was a steady 5 per cent for 80 years — a consistent benchmark that allowed businesses and individuals to plan for the future. Contrast that with the last 40 years, during which rates have shifted, creating uncertainty and exacerbating inequality. Decisions that dramatically affect mortgages, pensions, and savings deserve far more explanation than we currently get.

Today, the Bank operates with a mix of independence and opaqueness. While it’s true that the governor must explain deviations from inflation targets in a letter, this minimal gesture falls short of true accountability. Why not require a detailed, accessible explanation of the models and assumptions underlying their decisions? The Bank itself acknowledged shortcomings when it commissioned former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke to assess its models — an admission that all was not well. This points to a broader need for openness.

Transparency enhances trust

Monetary policy isn’t just about abstract economic indicators; it affects real lives, from the price of groceries to the viability of small businesses. Greater public engagement and transparency would enhance trust and understanding. Arguing over a politician’s CV while ignoring the institutional accountability of the BoE is a distraction. The central bank independence must remain sacrosanct, but it should come with stronger mechanisms for transparency and accountability. It’s high time to move beyond political theatre and focus on what truly matters – ensuring those who wield immense power are answerable to the people they serve. Only then can we bridge the gap between public trust and monetary policy decisions that shape our shared future.

Tim Focas is head of capital markets at Aspectus Group