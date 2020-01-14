Flybe saved from brink of collapse by government deal

Flybe has staved off collapse after shareholders and the government struck a deal to keep the regional airline operating.

Business secretary Andrea Leadsom confirmed the deal, saying it will come as “welcome news for Flybe’s staff, customers and creditors”.

Flybe shareholders Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group will pump more money into the airline, the BBC reported, which was facing a failure during the traditionally quieter winter period that could have cost 2,000 jobs.

The government has also agreed to review air passenger duty, potentially saving the airline millions.

Leadsom said on Twitter that she was “delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe’s shareholders to keep the company operating”.

“We will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future,” she added.

Flybe chief executive Mark Anderson said: “This is a positive outcome for the UK and will allow us to focus on delivering for our customers and planning for the future.”

The deal followed comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier today that said the government views Flybe as important in “delivering connectivity” across the whole UK.

“It’s very important, for instance, where I was yesterday in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Johnson has previously argued against bailing out companies, however, and said earlier today: “It’s not for government to step in and save companies that simply run into trouble.”

