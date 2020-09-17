Flutter hires former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson as an adviser

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has hired former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson as an adviser, as it looks to tackle problem gambling.

The former MP is a vocal anti-gambling campaigner who will advise Flutter on best practice in its shops, marketing, customer service and anti-money laundering procedures.

Flutter told the Financial Times that the details were still being confirmed but had been in discussions with Watson since late spring. He will be paid “no more than six figures”.

A big ally of Gordon Brown, Watson rose to prominence for his criticism of Rupert Murdoch and he played a critical role in exposing the phone-hacking scandal at the now defunct News of the World.

Last year he faced calls to apologise for false statements based on Carl Beech’s bogus claims of a VIP paedophile ring.

He was recently appointed chair of trade body UK Music and pledged to secure the future of the industry during the coronavirus crisis.

“In taking on this role in Flutter, I intend to get under the bonnet of the business – and the industry more widely – to understand how best to further develop and implement industry leading responsible gambling policies”, Watson said.

“I strongly believe that working collaboratively with Flutter in this way will allow me to continue to drive positive change”.

The gambling sector has come under increased scrutiny this year as MPs called for a ban on all gambling advertising and a cut to the maximum stake allowed online.

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Gambling Related Group published a report in June stating that regulation needed a “complete overhaul” and that the pandemic had exacerbated the need for reform.

A review of the 2005 Gambling Act, which allowed the UK to become one of the most liberal countries for gambling, is expected this autumn.

Flutter boss Peter Jackson said: “Bringing in someone with Tom’s gambling reform background is an important part of my commitment to lead the industry’s race to the top.”