Fitch Solutions Delivers AI-Ready Credit Data on Snowflake Marketplace

Fitch Solutions, a leading global provider of insights, data, and analytics, today announced a collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to deliver Fitch’s comprehensive datasets on Snowflake Marketplace. This offering will enable market participants and clients to access and work with Fitch’s credit intelligence directly within Snowflake, supporting faster analysis and simpler integration across modern workflows.

Fitch Ratings credit data and loan-level performance benchmark datasets from dv01, a Fitch Solutions company, covering the U.S. auto, consumer unsecured, and non-agency RMBS sectors, are now available on Snowflake Marketplace. Additional offerings will follow, including data from Sustainable Fitch, CreditSights, and BMI. Over time, this will enable clients to access all of Fitch Solutions’ universe directly in Snowflake.

“Data sits at the heart of every AI initiative, and our clients expect that foundation to be built on trusted insight—accessible and ready for innovation,” said Rachel Lojko, President of Fitch Solutions. “We’re making sure our most valuable datasets are available when and where our clients need them. This evolution in our delivery model reflects clear client demand for seamless, cloud native access as firms accelerate their analytics and AI strategies.”

Delivered in standardized, analytics and AI-ready formats, Fitch datasets available via Snowflake Marketplace are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing Snowflake-based workflows—alongside proprietary data—without the need to build or maintain custom ingestion pipelines as well as unlocking new use cases. Clients accelerate time-to- insights, eliminate data silos and reduce operational complexity with the confidence that comes from working with rigorously sourced, transparent data.

“Fitch Solutions is a leading source for credit intelligence, and bringing its datasets to the Snowflake Marketplace strengthens our ecosystem of trusted data providers,” said ​​Tom Gray, Sr. Manager, Financial Services Data Cloud Partners, Snowflake. “This collaboration brings Fitch’s depth of expertise into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping clients scale insight securely and confidently.”

Free trials are now available for dv01 consumer credit benchmarks via Snowflake Marketplace.

About Fitch Solutions:

Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of insights, data, and analytics, aims to inform investment strategies, strengthen risk management capabilities, and help identify strategic opportunities. Its analysts, lawyers, journalists, and economists offer in-depth views on credit markets/risk and individual credits, ESG, developed and emerging markets, and industry sectors. Fitch Solutions is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in 30 countries. Fitch Group is owned by Hearst. Further information can be found at fitchsolutions.com.

