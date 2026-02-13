First Trust Global Portfolios Management Limited Announces Distribution for certain sub-funds of First Trust Global Funds plc

First Trust Global Portfolios Management Limited (“FTGPM”) announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income UCITS ETF (the “Fund”).

ISIN Fund Name Frequency Dividend per Share IE000SNMGYT5 First Trust Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income UCITS ETF Class B Monthly $0.1544 (USD)

The Fund’s investment manager is First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”). FTA has appointed Vest Financial LLC to sub-advise the Fund.

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: 20 February 2026 Record Date: 23 February 2026 Payable Date: 27 February 2026

About First Trust Advisors L.P.

FTA is a privately owned US-based financial services firm and is registered as an investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. FTA acts as adviser to a range of Irish domiciled UCITS funds under the First Trust Global Funds plc umbrella. The Funds’ distributors are FTGPM and First Trust Global Portfolios Limited (“FT UK”), an affiliate of FTA. FTGPM is the management company of First Trust Global Funds plc umbrella. FT UK was established in December 2011 as a UK-based and UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) regulated distributor and advisor. FTA, together with its affiliates, has total assets under management or supervision in excess of $309 billion as of at 31 December 2025. For more information, visit http://www.ftglobalportfolios.com.

Risks

The Fund’s shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in a Fund. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

For other risks materially relevant to a Fund, please read the prospectus and the related supplement for the Fund available at www.ftgportfolios.com

Neither FTGPM nor any of its affiliates guarantees the performance or the future returns of the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund will declare dividends.

Important Information

This financial promotion is issued by FTGPM of 24 St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, D02 EK82, Ireland. FTGPM is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (reference number CBI00185737). Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation, offer, solicitation or recommendation to engage in any investment activity including buying or selling any investment including any interest in the Fund.

The Fund is an open-ended sub-fund of the First Trust Global Funds plc (the “Company”), an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357. The Company is a recognised collective investment scheme (a “recognised scheme”) for the purposes of section 264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (“FSMA”), of the United Kingdom. The Fund is not regulated by the FCA. Most of the protections provided by the UK regulatory system do not apply to the operation of the Funds and compensation will not be available under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme on its default.

An investment in the Fund is speculative and may not be appropriate for all potential investors. FTGPM does not guarantee the performance of the shares of the Fund. The value of an investment and income from it can go down as well as up and may be affected by exchange rate variations. Investors may not get back the amount invested or lose their entire investment. Current tax levels and reliefs will depend on the nature of the holdings. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The material in this document is not comprehensive and must therefore be read in conjunction with the Fund’s Prospectus, which contains material information not contained herein, including the terms of investment and information regarding investment risks and restrictions, fees and expenses and conflicts of interests. Potential investors should pay particular attention to the risk disclosures in the Prospectus. No assurance can be given that the Funds’ investment objective will be achieved or that the Funds will generate a positive return. Contact FTGPM or visit www.ftglobalportfolios.com to obtain a Prospectus and/or Key Investor Information Document (available in English). Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Funds and consult its/their own professional tax, accounting, financial or other advisors as to the risks involved in making an investment. Potential investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be solely relied on in making an investment or other decision. It is not an invitation to make an investment in the Fund nor does the information, recommendations or opinions expressed herein constitute an offer for sale of the Fund.

Shares of the Fund are not available for sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such sale would be prohibited. The shares of the Fund have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Fund is not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this material nor the Fund’s shares are available to or suitable for US persons.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, no representation or warranty stated or implied is made or given by any persons as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted for such information or opinion.

S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”), a division of S&P Global; Cboe® is a registered trademark of Cboe. The Cboe S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index Monthly Series, S&P, and Cboe trademarks have been licensed for use by Vest Financial, LLC, and in turn, sub-licensed by FTA, including for use by the Dividend Aristocrats Fund. The Dividend Aristocrats Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Cboe and/or its affiliates (the “Cboe Group”), or S&P and/or its affiliates (together, the “S&P Group”). Neither the Cboe Group nor the S&P Group make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Dividend Aristocrats Fund and shall have no liability whatsoever in connection with the Dividend Aristocrats Fund.

