First payout to London Capital & Finance investors pushed back

Investors in mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance will have to wait longer to receive their first dividend since its collapse, according to an administrators’ report published today.

Administrators Smith & Williamson estimate a return to the bondholders of as little as 25 per cent of their investment in the firm, which failed in January owing £237m to more than 11,000 investors.

The administrators said they had hoped to pay an initial dividend to bondholders by the end of the summer, however, this has now been pushed back.

Smith & Williamson said it had hoped to start returning money to investors from one of LCF’s investments, Independent Oil & Gas, but had delayed the first payments on advice from its specialist oil and gas advisers.

it said it planned to realise the return from Independent Oil & Gas in “an orderly fashion”.

The administrators said they expect it to take a number of years to complete their investigations due to the “level of complexity of this case”.

The report said LCF’s principal director Andy Thompson claimed through his solicitors to be too unwell to assist the administrators.

The administrators also said they were having to deal with a “concerted and very likely coordinated exercise on the part of a number of individuals aimed at frustrating the joint administrators’ enquiries, for their own reasons”.

Smith & Williamson said its total costs to 29 July were £2.3m, with 5,619 hours charged at an average rate of £412 per hour.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya has incurred costs of £2.5m, of which £557,000 has been paid.

