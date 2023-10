Watch the moment a fireball caused by a lightning strike engulfs an Oxfordshire plant

Photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @Stuartbigbro2 of a suspected ‘explosion’ in Oxford this evening. Issue date: Monday October 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story FIRE Oxford . Photo credit should read: @Stuartbigbro2/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A large fire caused by a lightning strike has broken out at a processing facility in Oxfordshire.

Severn Trent Green Power, a waste management company, confirmed the fire had occurred at its Cassington AD facility, near Yarnton, in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday evening.

It said a digester tank was struck by the lightning at around 7.20pm, causing the gases within the tank to ignite.

The company said no-one had been injured in the incident and it was working with emergency services to secure the site.

Thames Valley Police said the A40 had been closed between Wolvercote and Eynsham, and urged residents to stay home and shut windows and doors.

Videos began circulating on social media on Monday showing a large fireball and the sky in the area pulsing an orange colour.

Eyewitness video showed a huge fireball lighting up the night sky over the southern British city of Oxford, as police said they were attending the scene of a fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on gas containers https://t.co/pv6iV1InoF pic.twitter.com/iJoqBFFCb6 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 3, 2023 The fireball was caught on video (Source: Reuters)

Jack Frowde, 34, from Oxford, who works at Oxford University, said: “I was sitting in my kitchen when the whole room lit up with a brilliant white light, then followed by a huge crack which sounded like really heavy thunder.

“I looked out of the kitchen window and it was as if the sky was pulsating orange. I ran to the back to capture the orange glow as it faded after about 20 seconds.”

Stuart Hosking, in his 50s, from Oxford, an AI business director and former contestant on Big Brother, said: “We were pretty close. I thought it was the sun setting, until I saw the flickering and smoke.

“The lights flickered in the house then a flash, then a rumble like thunder, but a single bang.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police have been contacted for comment.

Press Association – Harry Stedman