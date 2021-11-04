Fire breaks out in Elephant and Castle tower block

A fire is burning on the 18th floor of a tower block in Elephant and Castle.

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed eight fire engines and 60 crew have been sent to the scene on Deacon Street in south London.

The Brigade was called shortly before 11am and the area has been evacuated.

Station commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: “Crews evacuated residents on three floors of the building who were affected by smoke. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

The fire brigade were also called out to Elephant and Castle in July when a huge fire broke out from an electrical fault in a car.

Valeria Monterosso, 22, who lives in the block of flats, said she was at her friend’s home nearby when the blaze broke out. She told a PA news agency: “I heard ambulances and went outside because I thought I should check on my dog, Marcello.

“I walked over and saw about 15 trucks and thought, ‘oh my God. I saw smoke coming out of it and was just concerned if everyone was OK. I’ve asked and they’ve (the emergency services) told me everyone is fine. My dog is still inside and I’m worried about him, but the police have told me it’s going to be a few hours until they let us back in.”



The fire, which broke out on the 18th floor of the south London tower block, is under control, London Fire Brigade has said.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire on Deacon Street in #ElephantandCastle. More information to follow https://t.co/yO80wD2TUA — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 4, 2021

More to follow…