FinQuery Extends Lease Accounting Support to FRS 102

FinQuery, a global provider of AI-enabled accounting automation software, today announced expanded support for FRS 102 lease accounting, enabling organisations across the UK, Ireland, and EMEA to manage compliance efficiently ahead of upcoming reporting changes.

Already relied upon by finance teams in more than 90 countries, including institutions such as the University of Oxford, FinQuery’s lease accounting software now includes dedicated functionality to automate lease classification, calculations, and disclosures for FRS 102. These capabilities help ensure accurate, transparent, and audit-ready reporting while reducing the time and manual effort associated with spreadsheet-based processes.

“Accounting teams across the UK are preparing for significant change,” said Justin Smith, CFO / COO of FinQuery. “By extending the same proven framework that supports IFRS 16 compliance, we’re helping UK organisations meet FRS 102 lease accounting requirements with clarity and confidence.”

Supporting UK Growth and Collaboration

FinQuery’s expansion builds on a growing customer base across the region, including Goals UK, MotorPoint, and VDA, in addition to many other private and publicly traded companies. To further strengthen its local presence, FinQuery is launching a UK Customer Advisory Board to inform product development and share best practice.

The company will also participate in key 2026 industry events, including:

FAB UK (March)

Accountex London (May)

Accountex Manchester (September)

“We’re proud to be working with respected institutions like the University of Oxford as we expand in the UK,” said Joe Schab, CEO of FinQuery. “Our goal is simple: give accounting teams the tools to stay ahead of change, work more efficiently, and trust their numbers every step of the way.”

A Proven Solution, Expanded for FRS 102

FinQuery’s FRS 102 lease accounting functionality builds on years of experience supporting IASB and US GAAP compliance, offering:

Automated workflows to classify leases, calculate amortisation, and produce required disclosures with precision.

Audit-ready reporting providing clear, transparent records for regulators and auditors.

Multi-standard flexibility, supporting organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Seamless ERP integration, enabling efficient journal-entry management across leading accounting systems.

About FinQuery

FinQuery is a dedicated subledger for business agreements – automating accounting from the source. The company helps organisations enhance controls, simplify their close, and streamline their audits. Trusted by more than 8,500 organisations in 90+ countries, FinQuery’s AI-enabled accounting software delivers accuracy, transparency, and efficiency across lease accounting, prepaid expenses, accruals, and more.

Learn more at www.finquery.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117001768/en/

Contact

Amelia Wright

amelia.wright@finquery.com

Abstract

FinQuery extends lease accounting support to FRS 102 to help organisations across the UK, Ireland, and EMEA.

TweetText

“We’re proud to be working with respected institutions like the University of Oxford as we expand in the UK. Our goal is simple: give accounting teams the tools to stay ahead of change, work more efficiently, and trust their numbers every step of the way.”

Company Logo