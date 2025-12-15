FinQuery Accelerates Momentum With 19th Consecutive Quarter as the Top-Ranked Lease Accounting Software

FinQuery, a leading provider of AI-powered accounting automation software, announced today that its lease accounting solution, LeaseQuery, earned the No. 1 position on G2’s Lease Accounting Software Grid for the 19th consecutive quarter. The platform also ranked No. 1 within Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB grids, reflecting FinQuery’s ability to flexibly serve customers across all stages.

Customer Satisfaction Scores Continue to Lead the Market

LeaseQuery maintains one of the highest satisfaction profiles in the category, supported by 474 customer reviews and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Highlights from the latest report include:

Overall satisfaction score: 97 (+21pts higher than the closest competitor)

Quality of Support: 94%

Ease of Doing Business With: 95%

Likelihood to Recommend: 92%

Product Heading in the Right Direction: 96%

“FinQuery continues to deliver what finance teams value most: accuracy, efficiency and confidence in their data. We’re also excited to maintain our status as a leader in the market as we are beginning to serve more U.K. customers, many of whom are in the process of adopting the FRS 102 standard for the first time,” said Joe Schab, CEO of FinQuery. “In 2026, we are accelerating our investments in innovation and our commitment to fully modernise how organizations manage and report on their financial agreements.”

Executive Chairman Appointment Follows Major Growth Investment from TA Associates

FinQuery, which recently announced a majority investment from TA Associates, recently appointed Michael Baldock as executive chairman. Baldock joins FinQuery at a time when the company is scaling its unified subledger platform and expanding internationally. Prior to FinQuery, Baldock served as CFO at Abcam, a publicly listed health sciences company, and held senior roles at Lazard and HSBC.

“FinQuery is at an inflection point, and I am committed and enthusiastic to step into the role of Executive Chairman at such a pivotal time,” said Baldock. “The recent TA Associates partnership, coupled with the relentless pace of product innovation and these outstanding customer satisfaction scores, demonstrates a clear, accelerating path for the company. We will continue to invest aggressively to deliver the most trusted and efficient accounting solutions for the controllership.”

Growth in the U.K. Market

With the U.K. and Ireland compliance deadline for FRS 102 approaching, FinQuery is strengthening its commitment to the market and its growing customer base. To ensure success with local regulatory requirements, FinQuery is investing in the product and market through:

Establishing a U.K. Customer Advisory Board focused on local support and service, particularly in understanding the new FRS 102 lease accounting standard.

Actively hiring for multiple channel and sales roles to expand regional support.

Attending key 2026 tradeshows, including FAB UK, Accountex London, and Accountex Manchester, to connect with partners and customers.

Product Innovation Strengthens Platform Vision

Through 2025, FinQuery introduced enhancements across its platform, and its AI and workflow automation capabilities. These updates support FinQuery’s broader vision to unify leases, contracts, and fixed assets into an AI-enabled subledger that improves accuracy, speeds audits, and simplifies compliance.

Key updates include:

FRS 102 lease accounting functionality ahead of the U.K. and Ireland compliance deadline.

FX rate integration and UI performance improvements for our expanding global customer base.

AI-assisted workflows for contract and source document entry automating contract abstraction, classification, and matching to existing records.

Email document ingestion driving ease of use around document collection and entry.

About FinQuery

FinQuery, formerly LeaseQuery, is a dedicated subledger that simplifies lease accounting compliance (ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 & 96, SFFAS 54, and FRS 102) and automates prepaid and accrual accounting. Built by accountants for accountants, our AI-enabled, CPA-approved SaaS platform empowers 40,000+ professionals by abstracting source documents like leases, contracts, and invoices into a complete system of record. FinQuery integrates with and complements your ERP, simplifying complex accounting, accelerating month-end close, streamlining the audit, and enhancing internal controls. Learn more at FinQuery.com.

