Financials boost FTSE 100 as City leans into quiet summer period

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged 0.26 per cent higher to 7,459.30 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.04 per cent to 20,059.48 points (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

A rally among financial stocks boosted London markets today as the City leans into the quieter summer period.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged 0.26 per cent higher to 7,459.30 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.04 per cent to 20,059.48 points.

August is typically an extremely quiet period for markets, with most earnings announcements done and traders heading on holiday.

“The summer is supposed to be a quiet time for markets as many people are sitting on the beach, rather than glued to a screen trading stocks and shares,” Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said.

“So far, this summer is proving to be a decent session, and one that will provide a nice surprise when people get back to their desks after a bit of sun, sand and sea,” she added.

Fund manager Hargreaves Lansdown shot up nearly eight per cent and to the top of the FTSE 100 after results at the back end of last week revealed it had smashed profit forecasts.

Legal and General, another fund manager, supported those gains by adding 1.05 per cent.

Investors largely shook off a dire recession warning from the Bank of England last week. The central bank said the UK economy will shift into reverse from the final three months of this year and stay there for most of next year.

Fresh GDP figures released this Friday are expected to show the economy contracted just over one per cent in June due to the extra bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.