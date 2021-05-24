50 years ago two businessmen asked people living in poverty one simple questions – “What do they need?” The response? “We need work. With jobs we will solve our own problems.” And so Opportunity International was born.

Opportunity International helps people all over the world build and sustain independent, prosperous lives by providing them with access to financial services and training. In doing so they can buy supplies, tools and equipment, that will improve their business, increase income and help them provide and save for the future. Since 1971, more than 19 million hard-working families in over 20 countries around the world have been given the opportunity to work their way out of poverty.

Meet Leila: Leila lives in a remote village in northern Ghana. The nearest town is a three-hour bus ride along a bumpy red-dust road, inaccessible after rain.

Leila struggled to make ends meet on her farm. With no formal training or access to the resources needed, her farm barely produced enough to feed her family let alone extra to sell. A loan, alongside agricultural and financial training from Opportunity International, enabled Leila to buy fertiliser and farm more efficiently so that she dramatically improved the farm’s productivity. “My life has changed. Now because I save the money, when my children’s school fees are due I can pay or when they are sick I can send them to the hospital.” Read more of Leila’s story.

50 years in 3 minutes 36 seconds: In just 3minutes 36seconds you can see the history of Opportunity International, meet our first ever client and hear about the incredible impact our entrepreneurs have had since 1971 – watch below:

2020 and beyond…. Opportunity International is committed to providing access to life-changing financial solutions and training that empower people to work their way out of poverty. With support from people like you, quality education can continue improving, more small businesses can succeed, gender equality will be prioritised and refugees can find stability and financial security.



