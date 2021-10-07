Finance firms cut crime prevention teams despite money laundering alerts swelling

Instances of suspected money laundering in Britain’s financial services sector are growing rapidly.

The number of alerts to law enforcement agencies of potential money laundering or terrorist financing climbed to over 1m last year, according to the City watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reports submitted to an internal money laundering office rose from 934,000 two years ago and 887,500 three years ago.

Meanwhile, finance firms escalated over 480,000 cases of suspected money laundering to the National Crime Agency, the UK’s white collar and economic crime enforcer.

Despite the uptick in suspected financial criminal activity, finance firms are slashing their crime prevention teams.

Last year, firms employed around 17,400 staff in financial crime roles, down from 18,000 in 2018/19, the FCA said.

However, a study by Morgan McKinley and Vacancy Soft found banks have been beefing up their risk and compliance teams this year.

Anti money laundering and financial crime specialists are the most sought-after across the UK’s banking industry, with vacancies for this function projected to finish 82 per cent higher than 2019.

The fresh data comes as UK bank NatWest pleaded guilty this morning at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to breaching money laundering legislation.

The bank admitted failing to comply with laws over “large cash deposits” into a sole customer’s accounts.

The bank’s chief executive, Alison Rose, apologised for the mishaps. “We deeply regret that NatWest failed to adequately monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our customers between 2012 and 2016,” she said.