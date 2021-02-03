Film financier Great Point set for London IPO

Great Point Entertainment today announced its intention to float on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The London-based group will offer a target issue of 200 million shares at 1 penny each at an initial issue price of £1 per ordinary share.

Great Point is a newly established investment company which will finance content makers and commissioners in the television and film industry.

Its investment goal is to provide shareholders with dividend income and modest capital growth through exposure to media content finance.

Jim Reeve, Group CEO of Great Point, said: “The prospect of listing GPEIT and enabling investors to access a sector that is experiencing unprecedented levels of demand worldwide is very exciting.

“The Great Point team have the track record and expertise to become the first UK-listed investment trust to provide exposure to the production of media content.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to develop and diversify the business further as a listed company in London.”

