FICO UK Credit Card Market Report: November 2025

FICO (NYSE: FICO)

Analysis of credit card data for November 2025 by global analytics software leader FICO has found spending, balances and payments followed seasonal trends in the run-up to Christmas. However, while spending rose as expected during November, it was lower year-on-year, signalling continued pressure on household finances. Average balances resumed an upward trajectory as payment rates dropped to the lowest level since 2021, and overlimit usage increased, meaning risk and collections teams need to be particularly vigilant.

Highlights

Spending rose by 2.6% from October to November, reaching an average of £785, but remained 2.4% lower year-on-year

Average active balances reached £1,915, representing a monthly increase of 0.8% and an annual rise of 5%

33.4% of the overall balance was paid in November 2025, 2.8% down on the previous month and 7.4% down from November 2024

Average balances for customers missing payments have increased across all categories, month-on-month and year-on-year

The number of credit card accounts over their limit in November increased by 6.4% month-on-month and 5.9% year-on-year

The percentage of customers using credit cards to take out cash showed the most significant seasonal decline, decreasing by 12.3% from the previous month and 15.2% year-on-year

FICO Comment:

The combination of the lowest payment rates since 2021 (33.4%) and increasing overlimit usage signals significant financial stress as consumers entered the critical Christmas spending period. With the likelihood of further deterioration in December before some recovery in January, when consumers typically focus on paying off festive spend, risk and collections teams should implement enhanced monitoring for customers showing early warning signs of payment distress.

The continued growth in delinquent balances across all categories indicates that when customers do miss payments, they are doing so with significantly higher debt loads than in previous years. This will make recovery more challenging and require more intensive collection strategies.

Compared to November 2024, there was a mixed picture across accounts with one, two and three missed payments. Improvements were seen in early-stage delinquency, while deterioration was evident in the later stages.

Effective account management decisions must consider a consumer’s current circumstances and ability to afford their current levels of debt, as well as their ability to absorb additional debt – especially if they have recently paid off outstanding balances and their overall behavioural risk has improved. Proactive outreach is a key factor here; it’s the difference between helping a customer stay on track and dealing with a full-blown arrears situation later. It is also at the heart of the Consumer Duty; lenders must ensure any solution offered doesn’t set up the customer to fail.

Key Trend Indicators UK Cards – November 2025

Metric Amount Month-on-Month Change Year-on-Year Change Average UK Credit Card Spend £785 +2.6% -2.4% Average Card Balance £1,915 +0.8% +5% Percentage of Payments to Balance 33.4% -2.8% -7.4% Accounts with One Missed Payment 1.3% -6.9% -1.7% Accounts with Two Missed Payments 0.3% +1.7% +1.9% Accounts with Three Missed Payments 0.2% +2.2% +3.5% Average Credit Limit £5,920 +0.2% +2.6% Average Overlimit Spend £90 -3.2% 0% Cash Sales as a % of Total Sales 0.8% -5.4% +2% Source: FICO

These card performance figures are part of the data shared with subscribers of the FICO® Benchmark Reporting Service. The data sample comes from client reports generated by the FICO® TRIAD® Customer Manager solution in use by some 80% of UK card issuers. For more information on these trends, contact FICO.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO and TRIAD are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260130508151/en/

Contact

For further press information please contact:

FICO UK PR Team

Wendy Harrison/Matthew Enderby

ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com

0208 977 9132

TweetText

The combination of the lowest payment rates since 2021 (33.4%) and increasing overlimit usage signals significant financial stress as consumers entered the critical Christmas spending period.