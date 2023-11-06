Ferrari reveals ultimate £4.5m Le Mans-inspired track car

Ferrari fans who dream of driving an authentic Le Mans prototype racer may be in luck. At the annual Ferrari World Finale event, held at Mugello in Italy, the company unveiled the track-only 499P Modificata.

The exclusive new single-seater is a thinly disguised version of the hybrid 499P Hypercar, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this year.

Not sanctioned for motorsport use, the 499P Modificata has been released from the shackles of World Endurance Championship regulations, giving Ferrari engineers free reign to push the boundaries of performance.

Quicker than a Le Mans racer?

This means buyers can drive an even more extreme Ferrari than the ones raced at Le Mans. Mild tweaks to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine mean it now produces more than 700hp.

However, the biggest change for the 499P Modificata is an upgraded electric motor, used to power the front axle. In racing spec, rules prevent the hybrid system from being used at speeds below 118mph. For the Modificata, there is no such restriction, meaning the all-wheel-drive hybrid hardware can operate at any speed.

The petrol engine and electric motor combined produce a total output of 870hp. There’s also a Formula One-style ‘push to pass’ function, activated via a steering wheel-mounted button.

Like the racing version, the 499P Modificata uses a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, with its V6 engine mounted in the middle. Pirelli P Zero tyres have been developed specifically for the car, with the aim of helping amateur drivers gain confidence.

Only for the chosen few

Keen to get behind the wheel of a 499P Modificata? Reckon on spending around £4.5 million before taxes. This covers the cost of the car itself, along with access to Ferrari Sport Prototipi Clienti events from 2024 onwards.

This programme will see drivers invited to Ferrari track days at racing circuits around the world. Maintenance, along with logistical and technical support, is also included in the car’s price. Unsurprisingly, the 499P Modificata is not road-legal.

Ferrari has not confirmed how many examples of the 499P Modificata will be made. However, we’re told the cars are reserved for the marque’s most valued customers, rather than just anyone with a substantial bank balance.

