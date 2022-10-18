Asset value up 16 per cent for early stage investors B.P. Marsh

Investor in early stage financial services, B.P. Marsh increased its asset value in the first half of the year by 16 per cent to almost £180m.

The company’s holdings swelled to £179.8m compared to £155m at the same period in 2021, while its net asset value per share increased to 499p, up from 430.4, last year.

B.P. Marsh and Partners also had a boost in profit before tax, up to £17m from last year’s covid-affected period, which had just £6.2m. However, it was down from January of this year, at £19.4m.

Annoucning liquidity of almost £13m, its chairman Brian Marsh said he was “delighted the Company has achieved such a strong set of results.

“Our performance demonstrates the benefits of having a diverse portfolio both by business line and geography and shows that the financial intermediary space continues to have room for young, dynamic entrepreneurial businesses.

“Following a series of disposals in the past 12 months, we are actively seeking new investment opportunities to add to our portfolio while further supporting our investee companies fund their growth plans.”