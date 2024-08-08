Feeling like a hero for coming to work while sick? Well, you’re not

Turns out it pays everyone to take a rest and recover

You might feel like a hero for battling through a cold, but there’s a hidden cost for your work and the economy writes Paul Schreier

Productivity in the workplace is a top priority for employers – not to mention the wider economy for the growth it enables. And yet when we wake up feeling awful and contemplate calling in sick, so often we don’t. Even if we know we’re going to struggle at work.

Last week, stark new figures from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) found that the hidden cost of sickness to the economy has risen by £30bn since 2018. The vast majority of this – £25bn – is caused by the lower productivity that comes from working while sick.

GPs are clear that rest and treatment is the best medicine for illness, which might sound simple but many of us continue to power through. The flexibility of working from home is an enabler in all this, thanks to the oh-so-easy commute from bed to desk. Yet for industries and jobs which require in-person working, the impact of people being sick is far greater. The discourse around Covid-19 made it clear just how easy it is to spread or contract respiratory illnesses.

We are currently in the midst of a workforce sickness epidemic with a record 2.8m people for long-term illness. Interestingly, industries that are affected by high levels of sick days – such as healthcare, retail, education and manufacturing – are more likely to work face-to-face, and are more often physically demanding.

So why do people slog on when sick? Workplace culture matters, of course. If employees don’t feel supported when they’re ill, they’re less likely to mention it. Support can range from knowing who to ask for help to knowing where to get it. It could mean getting help with covering a shift or managing workload. It could mean tailored support for physical jobs, or receiving treatment when problems occur.

That’s no longer as easy via the NHS given the lengthy waiting lists – currently over 340,000 people are waiting for physio treatment. While there is limited data available for mental health, NHS England’s target of 18 weeks to provide support isn’t mandated and is still over four months long regardless. This is important considering mental health and musculoskeletal problems are the leading causes of sickness in the workplace. Delayed treatment runs a serious risk of allowing longer-term problems to develop, sometimes into chronic health issues.

With traditional routes no longer an easy option, workplace-based health cover can help prevent healthcare issues, and intervene quickly when they occur. Low-cost health plans are perfect for getting quick access to everyday services like physio, counselling, dental and optical and they don’t ask about pre-existing conditions. Private medical insurance is great for guarding against serious conditions. The return on investment for businesses is compelling. Half of employees say if their employer offered health cover, they wouldn’t need to take as much time off. Some 65 per cent think it would improve their productivity as they could address health concerns more quickly.

Leaders also have a vital role in transforming workplace health provision, as do line managers, who are often the first port of call for struggling team members. Yet research we produced earlier this year shows that almost half – 46 per cent – of line managers say they haven’t had any training to support employees with their health issues.

Still, the next time you’re tempted to power through, remember your boss probably won’t thank you for it. For most leaders, not only is productivity a priority, but your wellbeing is too. A huge 70 per cent of the businesses we asked said they feel a greater responsibility to look after their employees’ health due to the issues in the NHS. The government should harness their enthusiasm as they consider how to address the issues in our healthcare system.

It makes perfect business sense.