Fed policymakers prepared to curb support

A majority of Federal Reserve ratesetters think it could be time to wind down the central bank’s enormous monetary support unleashed in response to the Covid crisis this year.

Minutes breaking down discussions at the central bank’s latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting reveal most of its policymakers would support curbing its bond buying programme this year.

Policymakers said they were content with progress on prices and near enough satisfied with the state of the jobs market.

The central bank has said it will not wind down its ultra-loose monetary policy position until the US economy reaches full employment and average inflation is two per cent over a prolonged period.

Latest data shows the unemployment rate in the US dipped 0.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent in July. The American economy added 943,000 in the same month.

Meanwhile, US inflation is currently running at 5.4 per cent.

Several Fed ratesetters were not convinced enough progress had been made in the labour market, according to the minutes, and urged the central bank to hold off from curbing monetary support until next year.