Fed chair Jay Powell draws Donald Trump’s ire with Jackson Hole speech

Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell has said the US economy is “in a favourable place” and vowed to help it keep expanding in a speech that gave little insight into whether the Fed would cut interest rates at its meeting next month.

The eagerly-awaited speech contained next to no information about the future path of interest rates. This caused US President Donald Trump, who has consistently called for deep rate cuts, to label Powell an “enemy” of the country.

Powell noted that “slowing global growth, trade policy uncertainty, and muted inflation” have all weighed on an overall “favourable outlook” for the US economy when he took to the stage at the Jackson Hole central banking symposium in Wyoming.



Nonetheless, “the US economy has continued to perform well overall,” he said. “Solid job growth and rising wages have been driving robust consumption and supporting moderate overall growth.”



Investors had hoped Powell would signal that the Fed would cut interest rates next month, after it reduced them by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) to between two and 2.25 per cent in July. They are likely to have been disappointed by his remarks, however.



Trump tore into the Fed chair on Twitter: “As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great…”



“….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powel [sic] or Chairman Xi?”



Trade war backdrop



Powell’s speech came just hours after China announced it would retaliate against US tariffs with $75bn tariffs of its own. It focused on the difficulties the ongoing US-China trade war poses to monetary policy.



Powell said there are “no recent precedents to guide any policy response to the current situation” in which a trade war was such a major factor in the Fed’s decision-making.



The Fed chair hinted that he thought government policy had an important role to play in stable economic growth.



“While monetary policy is a powerful tool that works to support consumer spending, business investment, and public confidence,” he said, “it cannot provide a settled rulebook for international trade.”



“We can, however, try to look through what may be passing events, focus on how trade developments are affecting the outlook, and adjust policy to promote our objectives.”



