FCA puts UK banks on notice on overdrafts but will not open formal inquiry

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will not open a formal inquiry into overdraft charges by UK banks, but said there would be a full evaluation of lenders’ pricing next year.

In January, the financial watchdog gave banks just two weeks to explain changes to their overdraft rates which would leave around eight million consumers worse off, or face action.

Banks including HSBC, RBS, Nationwide and Santander were among those that had announced plans to charge customers a flat rate of nearly 40 per cent for overdrafts, which was more than double some of their previous charges, ahead of new rules in April.

“We have analyzed the strategic, competitive and financial drivers of banks’ overdraft pricing decisions based on their responses,” the FCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Having reviewed the evidence we obtained we do not intend to open a formal investigation at this stage.”

