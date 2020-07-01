FCA extends credit card payment freeze until October

A credit card payments freeze could be extended for another three months for customers still suffering from the economic impact of coronavirus, the financial watchdog said today.

After imposing a three-month pause on repayments for those struggling amid the fallout of the pandemic on the economy, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said firms must provide customers still enduring hardship with more support.

Read more: FCA introduces credit card and loan freeze to help consumers through coronavirus

That could involve a full freeze or reduced payments on their credit card or personal loans.

SAnd those who have not yet frozen repayments, or who have an arranged overdraft of up to £500, can request a pause on payments until 31 October 2020 if they are experiencing difficulties.

“Since the coronavirus crisis began, we have made support available for those borrowers financially affected by the pandemic,” Christopher Woolard, interim CEO of the FCA, said.

“For those who are now in a position to restart payments, it will be in their best interests to do so. But for those who still need it, the package we are confirming today ensures there is help and further support.”

More to follow.