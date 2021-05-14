Luxury fashion platform Farfetch beat growth expectations in the first quarter of the year as its sales jumped 46 per cent.

The British e-commerce site said revenue hit $485m in the first three months of the year, with gross merchandise value rising 50 per cent to $916m.

Read more: Fashion platform Lyst raises $85m ahead of public listing

Meanwhile, profit after tax reached $517m during the quarter, the New York listed company said.

Farfetch founder and chief executive Jose Neves said there had been a “stronger than expected acceleration in the business in the first quarter”.

Full-year growth expectations are also higher than previously forecast.

“I am more confident than ever in our position to go after the significant growth opportunities we see as a digital enabler of the global luxury industry – a nearly $300 billion opportunity which we remain laser-focused on and plan to continue investing behind to deliver significant value over the long-term,” Neves said.