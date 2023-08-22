Fantastic Foxes looks the bet for Juddmonte upset

The Foxes (blue and white) won the Dante Stakes at York earlier this season

ALL EYES will be on Paddington as he bids to land a fifth consecutive Group One in the Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35pm), the feature race on the opening day of York’s four-day Ebor meeting.

Only three weeks have passed since he sloshed his way through the mud to add Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes to his Irish 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Coral Eclipse successes.

Aidan O’Brien’s son of Siyouni has unquestionably been the star of the current Flat season to date and that superstar status is the likely reason that only three rivals have opted to take him on.

His biggest danger on paper is undoubtedly Mostahdaf, who bounced back to form with an impressive win in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting.

He does seem at his best when given plenty of time between his races, so the two-month break since that victory is in his favour.

However, the fact that he has to give Paddington 7lbs makes life tough and it would be a surprise if he were good enough to hold off his younger rival.

Nashwa found that soft ground put too much emphasis on stamina when she was only third in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Conditions will be much more to her liking this afternoon, but the small field doesn’t really play to her strengths, and she can sometimes be hard to settle.

Therefore, if there is a danger to the favourite it could easily be his fellow three-year-old THE FOXES, who still has lots of potential.

He ended his juvenile campaign with victory in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket and he confirmed his Classic credentials when taking the Dante Stakes over this course and distance.

That success thrust Andrew Balding’s three-year-old right into the Derby picture, but he blatantly failed to stay that trip.

He returned to 10 furlongs in the Belmont Derby last month and was a little unlucky not to land that Group One prize.

A slow start put him on the back foot from the off and he just found himself too far back when the sprint for home started.

His fast-finishing second behind Far Bridge underlined his suitability for this distance.

With trip, track and ground all in his favour, he is a sporting bet at a general 16/1 to create a bit of an upset.

Another small field lines up for the Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00pm) with only the five runners.

Having recorded three wins from as many starts and open to further improvement, Gregory should take some beating with Frankie Dettori in the saddle.

The son of Golden Horn won on debut at Haydock, and then maintained his unbeaten record by winning the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood by three lengths.

He then took the step into Group company in his stride when landing the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, showing that stamina is his strong suit.

Though York is a fairly flat track, the long home straight certainly tests a horse’s staying power and that should play to his strengths, with Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous likely to be his biggest danger.

They are around 11/10 and 9/4 respectively and that would appear to be spot on so a watching brief looks the most sensible option.

