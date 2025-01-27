Fans issue warning to Ratcliffe over Manchester United sponsors

Upsetting Manchester United fans could impact sponsors such as Adidas, Snapdragon and Tezos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) has warned Sir Jim Ratcliffe that fans have the power to drive away sponsors if the club does not freeze ticket prices.

Old Trafford regulars fear that co-owner Ratcliffe will hike prices for next season as he looks to reverse losses of more than £300m in the last three years.

But MUST said doing so would risk turning simmering discontent into “outright rebellion”, which could have a knock-on effect for commercial partners such as Adidas, Snapdragon and Tezos.

“Sponsors depend on a passionate and engaged fanbase; alienating supporters risks damaging these critical partnerships,” the group wrote in an open letter.

“We strongly believe that now is the worst possible time to implement significant changes. With the team struggling on the pitch and fan sentiment already at a low ebb, we all need to pull together to lift the team’s performance, not risk deepening divisions or creating further dissatisfaction.

“By freezing prices and avoiding major disruptive policy changes now, you have the opportunity to signal that you value the unique role of fans in Manchester United’s success.

“Together, we can build a stronger future for the club. The consequences of ignoring this are significant, but the benefits of getting it right are immeasurable.”

Billionaire Ineos chief Ratcliffe has already shown a willingness to make unpopular decisions in his year in charge of football matters at Manchester United.

Last summer he began slashing headcount by 250, while he has also scrapped ticket price concessions for young and old fans for the rest of the season.

It comes as Manchester United continue to struggle in the Premier League, where they sit 12th despite a 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday evening.

Club chiefs have, however, received a boost to their stadium development plans after the Government gave its backing to plans to regenerate the area around Old Trafford.