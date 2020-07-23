Facebook takes aim at Zoom with Messenger live broadcasts

Facebook today revealed a new feature for its Messenger chat service, which allows users to live-stream their video meetings to Facebook with up to 50 other people.

The update poses a direct challenge to video conferencing app Zoom, which charges its users to broadcast meetings to other platforms.

Combining Messenger Rooms with Facebook Live, users could tap into the feature to livestream webinars, fitness classes or panel interviews.

Shares in Zoom fell as much as five per cent on the announcement.

Creators who launch a Messenger Room can then live-stream the meeting from their profile, a Facebook group or Facebook page. They will also be able to control which participants can join the meeting and lock the calls, helping to prevent so-called zoombombing.

Facebook said more businesses are using its Live product to make broadcasts during lockdown, with live-streams from Facebook pages doubling in June compared to the same time last year.

“By bringing Messenger Rooms and Facebook Live together, we’re unlocking new ways for people to connect and create content even while they’re apart,” said Facebook.

The feature will start rolling out to users in some countries today, with new enhancements to be added over the coming months.

Facebook’s Live service has encountered problems since it was launched in April last year, finding itself at the centre of terrorism incidents in the US and New Zealand.

A number of shootings were broadcast live on Facebook, along with suicides and other acts of violence. Facebook was criticised for not acting fast enough to take the videos down.