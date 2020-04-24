Facebook launches group video chat feature in blow to Houseparty

Facebook today unveiled a new group video call feature for its Messenger app in a move that could sound the death knell for pandemic rival Houseparty.

The joinable group calls, dubbed Messenger Rooms, will allow up to 50 people to discover and drop into “rooms”.

The rooms, which can be created directly from Facebook or Messenger, will boast augmented reality filters, backgrounds and lighting.

The concept is almost identical to video chat app Houseparty, which has benefited from a surge in usage during the coronavirus lockdown.

Facebook also said it will expand the maximum number of users on Whatsapp video calls from four to eight.

In a blog post today Stan Chudnovsky, vice president of Messenger, said Facebook has experienced surging demand for video services due to Covid-19, with video calling on Messenger and Whatsapp more than doubling.

“Spending time with each other should be spontaneous, not strained,” he said. “So to help people feel like they’re together, even when they are — or have to be — physically apart, we’re announcing features across our products that make video chat and live video more easy, useful and natural.”

Facebook stressed that Messenger Rooms had been designed with privacy and safety “top of mind”, stating that the company would not view or listen to calls, while the call creator can control who joins the call.

It comes amid rising scrutiny over video conferencing app Zoom following a spate of so-called Zoombombing incidents, where intruders gain access to private calls.

Houseparty has also been subject to allegations of security flaws, with social media users claiming their Netflix and Spotify accounts had been hacked after downloading the app.

Houseparty has denied the claims and said it is investigating a potential “paid commercial smear campaign”, offering a $1m (£810,000) reward to anyone who could unmask the alleged perpetrators.

Facebook today also announced new live video features for its platform, Instagram and Portal amid rising demand for streamed events such as workout classes and cooking lessons.

Messenger Rooms is rolling out in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world in coming weeks. Facebook said it will also add ways to access the service through Instagram Direct, Whatsapp and Portal.

Main image credit: Facebook