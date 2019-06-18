Facebook launches cryptocurrency with backing of Uber, Visa and Spotify

- Uber
- Vodafone
- Stripe
- Visa
- Mastercard
- Paypal
- PayU (Naspers’ fintech arm)
- Andreessen Horowitz
- Ribbit Capital
- Thrive Capital
- Coinbase
- Lyft
- Spotify
- Farfetch
- Booking.com
- Ebay
“The way that this is structured with large trusted companies from all around the world, and with compliance in mind, is a better alternative than some completely uncontrolled new digital currency being launched into the world. That’s also a reassuring fact for regulators that will have a lot of weight.” The launch of libra was preceded by a swathe of media leaks about the project, including Facebook’s hiring of a former Standard Chartered lobbyist to help with the initiative. Critics have voiced concerns about whether Facebook should be involved in such an endeavour, given its poor track record on data privacy and cyber security. “If this was a Facebook-owned, operated and controlled network, they would be right,” said Marcus. “But that’s not what we’re doing.” Alex Norstrom, Spotify’s chief premium business officer, said: “One challenge for Spotify and its users around the world has been the lack of easily accessible payment systems – especially for those in financially underserved markets. “This creates an enormous barrier to the bonds we work
to foster between creators and their fans. In joining the
Libra Association, there is an opportunity to better reach Spotify’s total addressable market, eliminate friction and enable payments in mass scale.”