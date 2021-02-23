Facebook and Google duopoly is ‘too powerful’ says CMA boss

Facebook and Google’s duopoly is too powerful, and the pair have too great a share of the UK online advertising space, CMA boss Andrea Coscelli has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Coscelli said he would like to see regulatory changes to deal with their market dominance, but stopped short of saying the giants should be broken up.

“We think it would be good if we got to a situation where others had a bigger share of the market,” he said.

Read more: Facebook reverses Australia news ban after law changes

“When companies have too much economic power, that creates a number of distortions, first for competitors, secondly for consumers, and at some level potentially in terms of the political process as well, in some cases.

“We, in general terms, like to see markets more competitive, with more players, with more diversity of players, because we think that delivers better outcomes.”

Read more: White House approaches Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Google and Facebook have an 80 per cent share of the UK’s £14bn digital advertising market, which is “not an ideal situation,” said Coscelli.

Google holds about 90 per cent of the UK’s £7.3bn search advertising market, and Facebook has more than a 50 per cent share of the £5.5bn display advertising market.

Neither Facebook nor Google are strangers to action from the competition regulator.

Read more: Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp strikes news partnership deal with Google

In December, the CMA set out a new pro-competition regime for digital markets that means technology companies with ‘strategic market status’ – like Google and Facebook – will be legally bound by a code of conduct overseen by a ‘Digital Markets Unit’, which will govern how they do business and treat their users.

The news comes as Facebook launched a new shopping tool in the UK today.