EY’s China staff asked to wear communist party badges to work

Staff in EY’s Beijing offices have reportedly been asked to wear their communist party badges to work.

A communist party committee in EY’s China business called on party members to wear their hammer and sickle pins in the office, the Financial Times reported.

In an email to party members working in EY’s Beijing office, the committee reminded staff they are obliged to wear the party badges to work.

“The badge should be placed in the middle of the left chest and cannot be worn on the collar,” the committee said in an email to staff, according to the report. “When worn with other badges, it should be placed above them.”

EY’s email to communist party members notes that its call sits in line with a wider Beijing accountants association campaign to boost badge wearing adherence.

Chinese laws require the majority of the 97m people in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to wear their red and gold pins while working.

“Wearing the party badge is the obligation of every Communist Party member,” the laws state. “It helps to make visible their identities as party members, ensures they fill their party obligations, and strengthens their party consciousness.”

Adherence to China’s dress requirements often increases during periods of political sensitivity, such as in the run up to the CCP’s annual national congress meetings.

EY declined to comment.