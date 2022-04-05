EY to double size of consulting team by hiring 5,100 consultants over the next four years

Big Four accountancy firm EY is set to double the size of its UK consulting team, by hiring 5,100 new consultants over the next four years.

The accountancy giant said it plans to double the size of 5,100 strong consulting team, with a view to having more than 10,200 consultants on its books by 2026.

The firm said more than half of the new roles will be based outside of London, in major UK cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

EY managing partner Alison Kay said plans to expand its consulting offering have launched in response to demand from clients for services aimed at helping them adapt to the “convergence of challenges” currently facing the world.

“Organisations in both the public and private sector have been grappling with a convergence of challenges, from the global pandemic, climate change, geo-political uncertainty, and operating in a post Brexit world,” Kay said.

“At EY, we are investing heavily to upskill and expand our workforce, to meet the demand from businesses embarking on transformation projects, to ensure they remain competitive, keep pace with change, and navigate ongoing market challenges.”

EY managing partner Benoit Laclau said: “Our clients are looking for deep technical support to help transform their businesses and future-proof their strategy.”

“This typically involves the implementation of new technology and often large-scale cultural change across their organisation.”

Talent war

The Big Four auditor’s recruitment drive comes amid fierce competition for talent among consulting and professional services firms.

In launching its drive, EY said it has set aside an extra £75m to fund the spree, with the firm having already spent £95m on recruitment during the pandemic.

The recruitment push will see EY take on consultants at all levels of seniority, ranging from school leavers to senior partners in locations across Ireland and the UK.

EY managing partner Benoit Laclau said: “The strong market demand for Consulting services is giving us confidence to invest at scale – £95m so far and £75m planned this year alone – and to grow our headcount.

“There is real competition in the labour market for top talent, and we are proud of the progress we have made to date.”

“We aim to recruit diverse talent across the UK & Ireland, regardless of where they are based, promoting flexible and hybrid working to attract talented individuals.”