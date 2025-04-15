Exclusive: EY reveals Brits embrace AI at home, not at work

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The UK public is increasingly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in their personal lives, but barriers to adoption are stopping workers from using the technology at work, according to a new study.

EY’s new global AI sentiment index, shared exclusively to City AM, found that while 70 per cent of UK adults had used AI in their daily lives in the past six months, only 44 per cent reported using it in their professional roles.

This falls well below the global average of 67 per cent.

Furthermore, the research revealed that UK consumers primarily used AI for trivial tasks such as accessing customer support, planning travel, researching purchases, and comparing price points.

However, in business, using AI for tasks like writing, learning, or generating ideas has remained limited in the UK relative to other countries.

Catriona Campbell, EY UK&I client strategy leader, said: “AI’s potential excites people as much as it concerns them. Leaders must tap into this enthusiasm whilst also addressing their concerns.”

“The survey findings highlight the importance for businesses to consider integrating AI into daily operations to address potential skills gaps and improve efficiency”, she also said.

With countries like China and the US incorporating AI into workplace tools and workflows at an unprecedented pace, the UK seems to be taking a more cautious approach.

EY’s findings follow recent government efforts to promote a ‘pro-innovation’ AI strategy, with light-touch regulation and voluntary commitments from leading AI developers.

UK heads in a different direction to the EU on AI

The UK’s approach contrasts with the recently announced EU’s AI act, which will require stricter transparency and safety obligations for high risk systems from later on this year, on August 1st.

The survey also pointed to a generational divide in AI sentiment. While Gen Z and millennial respondents expressed higher levels of interest and comfort using AI, trust dropped significantly among Gen X and older generations.

Overall, the UK scored 54 out of 100 on EY’s AI sentiment index, below the global average of 68.

Concerns about privacy, misinformation, and reliability remain high in the UK, with 71 per cent of respondents saying they were worried about security breaches linked to AI use.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent cited fears over privacy violations, and 67 per cent were concerned about the reliability of AI-generated outputs.

Campbell added: “By building confidence and demonstrating the value of AI, we can bridge the adoption gap and ensure AI serves as a catalyst for innovation and progress int he UK”.

The government’s recently established AI safety institute is expected to play a greater role in evaluating risks as adoption grows, though current workplace use remains largely unregulated.

Industry groups have called for clearer guidelines and incentives to help companies integrate AI responsibly, while maintaining public trust.