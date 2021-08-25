EY handed fine for botched Stagecoach audit

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has landed EY and its Audit Engagement Partner, Mark Harvey with £2.3m in fines.

The FRC said that an EY audit of statements for StageCoach, an international travel company,“did not satisfy the audit reporting requirements” in 2016-2017 financial year.

Claudia Mortimore, the Deputy Executive Counsel to the FRC said: “the audit failings in this case were extensive and related to a number of fundamental auditing standards.”

Mortimore claims that EY failed to obtain appropriate evidence for the audit, adequately evaluate expert evidence, apply sufficient professional scepticism and challenge management, and prepare proper audit documentation.

The most serious “deficiencies” in the audit work concerned a lack of evaluation and challenge concerning financial assumptions relating to pension scheme obligations, insurance payouts and contracts. Even though the audit giant identified these assumptions as risk areas auditors failed to gather sufficient evidence to make sure assumptions about payouts were correct.

Today, a final decision notice slapped EY with a £2.2m fine, reduced from £3.5m for early payment, while Mark Harvey was given a personal financial sanction for £100,000. Both EY and Harvey received a ‘severe reprimand.’

Mortimore said: “The sanctions imposed reflect the seriousness of the breaches and are intended to improve the quality of future audits.”

In 2019, the FCA issued a £4m fine to KPMG as well as a £100,000 to an audit partner for misconduct shortly after Co-op Bank’s merger with the Britannia Building Society.

