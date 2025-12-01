Explore your horological obsession at Bucherer Masterworks

Should haute horology be on your Christmas wish list this year, consider stopping by the breathtaking Masterworks showcase at the Bucherer store at Royal Opera House. Here you will find a watch-lover’s paradise – part clubhouse, part museum – where you’re encouraged to engage with watchmakers and watchmaking alike.

“Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or discovering fine watchmaking for the first time, you are invited to explore, experience, and talk with our experts – or simply share your passion with fellow enthusiasts,” says Olivier Gantenbein, global associate director haute horlogerie at Bucherer. “Here, a large table serves as an inviting focal point, designed to instigate conversation, connection and discovery. It also provides the perfect setting for gatherings and events, such as intimate dinners.”

Masterworks regularly collaborates with top watchmakers to create editions available only at Bucherer, often produced in limited numbers. These “Bucherer Exclusives” are often included in the Masterworks showcase. Those with an eye for a limited edition timepiece can see collaborations with brands including H. Moser & Cie., Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin and L’Epée. “No matter which brand or model we choose to include within our Masterworks portfolio, it must possess that certain something – a distinctive quality that resonates with us and inspires genuine excitement in our clients,” says Gantenbein.

Even if you’re not planning to stay in London over the festive period, you could still plan a horological excursion, with Masterworks outposts to be found in Geneva, Lucerne, Zurich, Berlin, Frankfurt, New York and Las Vegas, each showcasing watches that reflect the spirit of the location as well as the interests of their clients.

“The space allows us to present our carefully curated pieces in the environment they truly deserve and to create the right ambience around them,” says Gantenbein. “Our objective is to slow down the retail experience and invite visitors into a space where time is appreciated, not

just measured.”

